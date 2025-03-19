The top five African countries leading in education have made remarkable strides in improving their education systems, earning global recognition for their efforts.

Education plays a crucial role in a nation’s development, shaping its future leaders, workforce, and overall progress.

When measuring success, global rankings provide a useful snapshot of where different countries stand. The 2024 Best Countries for Education rankings, compiled by U.S. News, offer one such perspective.

Based on a survey of nearly 17,000 people, these rankings consider three key factors: the strength of a country’s public education system, whether students would want to study there, and its reputation for high-quality universities.

According to the rankings, these five countries stand out as the best in the continent based on their global education rankings.

1. South Africa (Ranked 39th Globally)

South Africa leads the African continent in education, securing the 39th position in the global rankings. The country boasts a well-developed higher education system, home to world-renowned institutions like the University of Cape Town, the University of Witwatersrand, and Stellenbosch University. South Africa invests significantly in research and innovation, making its universities attractive to students from across the globe.

2. Egypt (Ranked 41st Globally)

Coming in second, Egypt has built a strong foundation in education, ranking 41st worldwide. The country has a long history of academic excellence, with institutions such as Cairo University and the American University in Cairo recognized internationally. Recent reforms and investments in digital learning have further strengthened Egypt’s education sector.

3. Morocco (Ranked 55th Globally)

Morocco holds the third position in Africa, ranking 55th globally. The country has made significant progress in improving access to education and enhancing the quality of learning. The presence of esteemed institutions like Mohammed V University in Rabat has also contributed to Morocco’s strong academic reputation.

4. Kenya (Ranked 71st Globally)

Kenya takes the fourth spot, ranking 71st in the world. The country has made commendable progress in expanding access to education, particularly through its free primary and secondary education policies. Kenya is home to some of Africa’s best universities, including the University of Nairobi and Strathmore University. Additionally, the country is at the forefront of integrating technology into learning, with numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing digital education.

5. Ghana (Ranked 73rd Globally)

Ghana rounds up the top five, ranking 73rd worldwide. The West African nation has made major strides in education, with a strong emphasis on free and compulsory basic education. Institutions such as the University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology continue to produce top-tier graduates.

