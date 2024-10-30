South Africa plans to revoke Chidinma Adetshina’s ID and travel documents

South Africa plans to cancel the identity and travel documents of Chidimma Adetshina, who is representing Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant.

Tommy Makhode from the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) shared this plan with the South African parliament on Tuesday.

Adetshina, born in 2001 at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, has an Igbo father, and reports indicate her mother is from Mozambique but became a South African citizen.

She faced backlash earlier this year during the Miss South Africa pageant over her nationality, with many South Africans criticizing her on social media.

This led to Adetshina dropping out of the Miss South Africa competition.

She withdrew after the DHA suggested early evidence showed her mother might have committed fraud and stolen someone’s identity.

Makhode said both Adetshina and her mother would lose their documents because they missed Monday’s deadline to explain why they should keep them.

The 23-year-old is currently in Mexico, preparing to represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe competition on November 16.

She will compete against other contestants, including Mia le Roux, who won Miss South Africa.

