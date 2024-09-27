Nigerian NGO empowers over 5,000 youth globally with digital skills

Live Your Dreams Africa Foundation, a Nigerian-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has empowered 5,045 youth across Africa and the rest of the world through a 10-week training programme focused on highly sought-after digital skills.

The Foundation in a statement said the training covered a wide range of topics, including design principles, Personal Branding, Software proficiency, Sales & Marketing Skills, Creating a sustainable business with a Business Model Canvas (BMC), Leadership strategies, and Project Management.

The programme, according to the NGO, was launched to empower and equip young people and provide them with valuable skills for the future is targeted at training 10,000 young people across Africa and had participants from 32 countries Nigeria, Ghana, and the UK as top 3 countries with the highest number of applicants.

Bankole Williams, Founder of Live Your Dreams Africa Foundation, said: “We are excited to launch this training programme and provide young people with the opportunity to develop valuable skills in these various skills and we believe that investing in the youth and empowering them with relevant skills is crucial for their personal and professional development, as well as for the overall growth of our communities.

“In response to the increasing demand for digital skills in the job market, this initiative seeks to bridge the gap by providing young individuals with the tools they need to excel in the creative and digital industries.

“By offering practical training and hands-on experience, the programme empowers participants to become skilled professionals and entrepreneurs in the fields of graphic design and community management.”

Live Your Dreams Africa Foundation stated that the programme, which was designed to enable the participants to pursue careers and businesses in these fields and make a positive impact in their communities, was held through its live online academy.

The Foundation is an NGO committed to combating unemployment in Africa. The foundation empowers individuals in African communities to pursue entrepreneurial dreams, thereby narrowing the poverty gap and fostering economic development.

According to the Foundation, the programme is open to people aged 18 to 40 and interested individuals can apply for the programme by joining the waitlist, and selected participants will receive full scholarships covering the cost of training.

“For more information about the training programme and how to apply, interested candidates are advised to visit www.liveyourdreamsafrica.com or check our social media pages on Instagram and Facebook,” Williams added.