Nandi-Ndaitwah wins election to become Namibia’s first female president

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah from Namibia’s ruling political party, SWAPO, has been elected as the country’s first female president. The official election results, announced on Tuesday, show her clear victory.

At 72 years old, Nandi-Ndaitwah was previously the vice president. Her election continues SWAPO’s long-standing leadership, which began when the party helped Namibia gain independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.

She won approximately 57% of the valid votes, easily surpassing the 50% threshold needed to secure the presidency. After being declared the president-elect, Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasized that the Namibian people had voted for “peace and stability.”

Her political journey is deeply rooted in Namibia’s fight for independence. She joined SWAPO in the 1960s during the struggle against colonial rule and has since held several important government positions, including serving as foreign minister in the democratic era.

In the presidential race, her main opponent was Panduleni Itula from the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) party, who received about 26% of the votes.

Simultaneously, voters also elected members to the National Assembly. SWAPO maintained its majority, winning 51 out of 96 elected seats. The IPC secured 20 seats and will serve as the official opposition.

However, the election was not without controversy. The IPC has announced plans to challenge the results in court, claiming the electoral process was “deeply flawed.” The November 27th vote experienced technical issues and ballot paper shortages, which led to extended voting in some areas.

Political analysts had previously suggested that SWAPO’s victory was uncertain. The party faces growing public frustration over high unemployment and economic inequality. However, SWAPO maintains strong support, particularly in rural areas and among older voters who remember its role in the national liberation struggle

