Madagascar’s President Rajoelina resigns to run for election

Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina resigned after being confirmed as a candidate in the upcoming presidential election. The constitution requires a sitting head of state to resign if they want to run for president.

Reuters said Rajoelina sent his resignation letter to the constitutional court on Saturday. The Senate President is supposed to take over when the head of state resigns, but the Senate president has declined.

The government will now collectively exercise presidential power with the prime minister as the head.

The election is scheduled for November 9th. Rajoelina is running against two former presidents, Marc Ravalomanana and Hery Rajaonarimampianina.

Madagascar hopes for its third peaceful election since the 2009 coup ousted Ravalomanana.