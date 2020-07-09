I’m the right candidate for WTO DG, says Okonjo-Iweala as she launches bid

Nigeria’s former minister of finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has launched her bid for the position of director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), saying she is the right candidate for the job.

Launching the bid on Thursday, she assured that she would use her experience to bring fresh ideas to WTO.

“My name is Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and I’m the woman for this job, I want to bring a fresh pair of eyes and ears to the WTO and make it fit to thrive for the 21st century,” she said in a video seen by BusinessDay.

The internationally respected economist and development expert, who has served as Managing Director of the World Bank, among other assignments said in the bid that coronavirus has changed the face of the global economy and left many countries facing difficult choices.

“This is a critical moment for world trade and the WTO has a vital role to play,” she said, adding that it is as such “time to come together”.

According to Okonjo-Iweala, trade is a force for good.

“I have seen it with my own eyes, it can improve millions of lives. I have spent my life working with teams around the world to deliver reforms, broker agreement, improve systems, fight corruption and empower economies,” she said.

After being presented by President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration for the position of the DG of the WTO, Okonjo-Iweala on 22nd of June got the endorsement of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the same position for the period 2021-2025.

“It’s time for the WTO to listen to its members, seek common ground, hunt for solutions, rebuild trust and return to its founding mission,” Okonjo-Iweala said.