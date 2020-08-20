Experts call for synchronisation of State, ECOWAS laws 

Following the attacks on Nigerian traders by Ghanaians in Ghana, experts in international law have called on State governments to begin to amend and review their laws to be in tandem with the protocols of the Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) to which they are signatories to.

These experts allege that some of the laws of States seem to be at direct variance with ECOWAS protocols and this has since made citizens in States take advantage of these gaps to infringe damages on nationals from other countries.

Recalled that a few days ago, Nigerian traders at the Suame Magazine in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have been attacked by Ghanaians, who vowed to evict foreigners from the market.

The leaders of the Nigerian retailers at the Suame Magazine say their members are living in fear following what they call incessant attacks on them.

Speaking at the Channels TV Sunrise Daily, Paul Ejime, International Affairs analyst said ECOWAS has a number of rules and protocols and once a country accedes to it, they have to abide by it.

Ejime noted that sadly there is a disconnect between laws by many member countries and what the ECOWAS treaty is saying.

He explained that ECOWAS treaty allows nationals from member countries to do businesses in member states within a certain period of time but the laws of Ghana, for instance, appear to be saying something different.

He, therefore, called on the federal government of Nigeria to address these issues once and for all so this doesn’t repeat in future.

Also speaking on the programme, Kenneth Amaeshi, chairperson, Business and Sustainable Development, University of Edinburgh said what is happening in Ghana is neglect of micro and medium entrepreneurs.

Amaeshi explained that Nigeria and Ghana need to think of how micro-entrepreneurs can be considered in policymaking.

He acknowledged that Ghana law is a direct variance to ECOWAS protocols.

He however hinted that Ghanaians have the right to protest especially after Nigeria closed it’s borders.