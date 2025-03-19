Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, meet with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Qatar [Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via Reuters]

Felix Tshisekedi, the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwandan President Paul Kagame have held direct talks for the first time since M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, seized two key cities in eastern DRC. The meeting, mediated by Qatar’s emir in Doha, resulted in a joint statement calling for an “immediate ceasefire” in the region.

“The Heads of State then agreed on the need to continue the discussions initiated in Doha in order to establish solid foundations for lasting peace,” the statement read.

The DRC has long accused Rwanda of providing military support to M23 rebels, including weapons and troops, an allegation Rwanda denies. The talks followed M23’s withdrawal from a planned dialogue with the DRC government in Angola on Tuesday.

This move came after the European Union imposed sanctions on senior M23 leaders, including Bertrand Bisimwa. The group condemned the sanctions, stating they “seriously compromise direct dialogue and prevent any advance.”

Additionally, the EU sanctioned three Rwandan military commanders and Rwanda’s mining agency chief for allegedly supporting M23 fighters.

The conflict in eastern DRC intensified in January when M23 rebels captured the strategic city of Goma, followed by Bukavu in February. M23 is one of approximately 100 armed groups operating in the mineral-rich region near the Rwandan border.

The ongoing violence has fueled one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, displacing over 7 million people. According to UN experts, the rebels are supported by an estimated 4,000 Rwandan troops.

