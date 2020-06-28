Buhari congratulates Malawi’s President-elect, Chakwera

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Malawi opposition alliance leader, Lazarus Chakwera, on hos victory in the country’s presidential election re-run.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Sunday, said the alliance won the re-run five months after the first vote with 58.57 percent of the total votes as declared by the country’s electoral commission.

The President in his congratulatory message, said he looks forward to working with the incoming Malawi leader to promote peace and security in the continent

“Greetings from the government and people of Nigeria. I congratulate you and the alliance on your impressive victory in the elections.

” I look forward to working with you for the advancement of peace, security and development of the entire continent,” said the President.