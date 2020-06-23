Attack on Nigerian High Commission: Ghana moves to arrest perpetrators

The Government of Ghana has assured that it will impose sever sanctions including the arrest of those who demolished the residential building of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana on Friday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama gave this assurance while fielding questions during Monday’s briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 in Abuja adding that the matter is being handled at the highest level of authority between Nigeria and Ghana.

Onyeama said ” The Foreign Minister of Ghana went with the officials of the Nigerian High Commission to the land registry because it appears that there are some people who were claiming that they have legitimate title over that piece of land and the message I received directly from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ghana was that everything would be sorted out.

“Ghanaian President had moved for a very severe sanction to be taken against those who were responsible for that including arrest”.

He noted that the Ghanaian government will be coming out with a definite statement adding the the Nigeria would have to wait to hear officially and formally from the government of Ghana.

” We have registered our complaint, they have acknowledged and apologized for what happened. So, we want to get a full report before we can make a definitve statement ,” the Nigerian Minister said.

Earlier on Monday the Nigerian government summoned the Charge’ D’ Affairs of the High Commission of Ghana in Nigeria, Iva Denoo to demand explanation on the attack on the residential building in the diplomatic premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana.

Onyeama had disclosed this via his verified Twitter account@GeoffreyOnyeama on Monday.

The Minister tweeted that the Nigerian government would also demand for reinforcement of security at Nigeria’s diplomatic premises and staff of @NigerianGov.

Onyeama had on Sunday condemned the demolition of Nigerian High Commission Residential Quarters in Accra, Ghana on Friday by unknown persons purportedly on the instruction of the Ghana Urban Development Agency.

“We strongly condemn two outrageous criminal attacks in Accra, Ghana, on a residential building in our diplomatic premises by unknown persons in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building.

“We are engaging the Ghanaian Government and demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their property in Ghana ” Onyeama tweeted.