Adesina conferred with Kenya’s highest national award

Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), has been awarded Kenya’s highest and most distinguished national honor—the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (CGH).

The ceremony took place on Monday at the State House in Nairobi, where President William Ruto recognised Adesina’s decade-long contributions, including his work with the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and the AfDB.

Adesina becomes the 20th recipient of this prestigious award, joining a distinguished list that includes Jomo Kenyatta—Kenya’s first president, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, and South Africa’s former president Nelson Mandela, among others.

“ Your Excellency President Ruto, I am most grateful for your conferring on me today the prestigious honour of the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart C.G.H, Kenya’s highest and most distinguished honour”

“I am greatly humbled by your incredible kindness! What a rare privilege! What a historic recognition !”

