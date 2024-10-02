16 African countries that gained independence in 1960 and their colonial powers

The year 1960, often referred to as the “Year of Africa,” was a significant year for the continent as 16 African nations gained independence from their colonial rulers.

This marked a major shift in the global political landscape as African countries began to assert their sovereignty after years of colonial domination.

Many nations freed themselves from colonial domination and embarked on their journeys of self-governance and nation-building.

Most of the countries were colonised by France, reflecting the French influence in West and Central Africa, while others, like Nigeria and Somalia, were under British and Italian rule.

Each of these nations has since carved its path in history, continuing to build upon its legacy of independence.

Here is a list of African countries that gained independence in 1960, along with the colonising powers they broke free from:

1. Nigeria

Date of Independence: October 1, 1960

Coloniser: United Kingdom

Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, gained independence from the British on October 1, 1960. The country had been under British colonial rule since the late 19th century.

2. Cameroon

Date of Independence: January 1, 1960

Coloniser: France (French Cameroon) & United Kingdom (British Cameroon)

Cameroon was a mandate territory divided between the French and the British after World War I.

French Cameroon gained independence on January 1, 1960, while British Cameroon later opted to join Nigeria and the newly independent Republic of Cameroon through a referendum.

3. Togo

Date of Independence: April 27, 1960

Coloniser: France

Togo was originally a German colony before being taken over by the French as a mandate territory after World War I. It gained independence from France on April 27, 1960.

4. Mali

Date of Independence: September 22, 1960

Coloniser: France

Mali, formerly part of French West Africa, gained its independence from France on September 22, 1960 after briefly forming a federation with Senegal earlier that year.

5. Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire)

Date of Independence: August 7, 1960

Coloniser: France

Ivory Coast, a major economic hub in West Africa, gained independence from France on August 7, 1960.

6. Burkina Faso (Formerly Upper Volta)

Date of Independence: August 5, 1960

Coloniser: France

Burkina Faso, known as Upper Volta at the time, gained independence from France on August 5, 1960.

7. Benin (Formerly Dahomey)

Date of Independence: August 1, 1960

Coloniser: France

Benin, formerly called Dahomey, gained independence from France on August 1, 1960.

8. Niger

Date of Independence: August 3, 1960

Coloniser: France

Niger, a landlocked country in West Africa, achieved independence from French colonial rule on August 3, 1960.

9. Chad

Date of Independence: August 11, 1960

Coloniser: France

Chad, located in Central Africa, gained independence from France on August 11, 1960.

10. Central African Republic

Date of Independence: August 13, 1960

Coloniser: France

The Central African Republic (CAR) gained independence from France on August 13, 1960.

11. Gabon

Date of Independence: August 17, 1960

Coloniser: France

Gabon, one of the wealthiest countries in Africa due to its oil resources, gained independence from France on August 17, 1960.

12. Republic of the Congo (Congo-Brazzaville)

Date of Independence: August 15, 1960

Coloniser: France

The Republic of the Congo, commonly referred to as Congo-Brazzaville to distinguish it from its neighbour, gained independence from France on August 15, 1960.

13. Mauritania

Date of Independence: November 28, 1960

Coloniser: France

Mauritania, located in North-West Africa, gained independence from France on November 28, 1960.

14. Senegal

Date of Independence: April 4, 1960

Coloniser: France

Senegal, originally part of the Mali Federation, gained full independence from France on April 4, 1960. The federation dissolved later that year, making Senegal a fully sovereign nation.

15. Somalia

Date of Independence: July 1, 1960

Coloniser: Italy (Italian Somaliland) & United Kingdom (British Somaliland)

Somalia was formed from two territories: British Somaliland, which gained independence on June 26, 1960, and Italian Somaliland, which gained independence on July 1, 1960. The two territories united to form the Somali Republic on July 1, 1960.

16. Democratic Republic of the Congo (Congo-Kinshasa)

Date of Independence: June 30, 1960

Coloniser: Belgium

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, known as Congo-Kinshasa to distinguish it from its neighbour Congo-Brazzaville, gained independence from Belgium on June 30, 1960. The event was followed by political instability and conflict soon after.

