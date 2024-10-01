21 countries celebrating independence or national days in October aside from Nigeria

Twenty-two countries, including Nigeria, celebrate Independence or National days in October. Here’s a list of the countries and their independence or national days below:

October 1

1. Nigeria: Independence Day

Nigeria gained independence from British rule on 1 October 1960, marking the birth of a sovereign nation after years of colonial administration.

2. China: National Day

China’s National Day celebrates the founding of the People’s Republic of China on 1 October 1949 after a prolonged civil war led by the Communist Party under Mao Zedong.

3. Cyprus: Independence Day

Cyprus gained independence from British colonial rule on 1 October 1960, establishing itself as an independent republic.

4. Palau: Independence Day

Palau commemorates its independence from the United States-administered Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands on 1 October 1994, becoming a sovereign state.

5. Tuvalu: Independence Day

Tuvalu gained full independence from the United Kingdom on 1 October 1978, marking its transition from a British colony to a self-governing island nation.

October 2

6. Guinea: Independence Day

Guinea gained independence from French colonial rule on 2 October 1958, making it the first French colony in Africa to achieve independence.

October 3

7. Germany: Unity Day

Germany’s Unity Day marks the reunification of East and West Germany on 3 October 1990, symbolising the end of division after the Cold War.

8. Iraq: Independence Day

Iraq got its independence from British mandate control on 3 October 1932, marking the end of British administrative oversight.

October 4

9. Lesotho: Independence Day

Lesotho gained independence from British colonial rule on 4 October 1966, becoming a sovereign state in Southern Africa.

October 8

10. Croatia: Independence Day

Croatia celebrates its Independence Day to commemorate the country’s declaration of independence from Yugoslavia on 8 October 1991.

October 9

11. Uganda: Independence Day

Uganda gained independence from British rule on 9 October 1962, marking the end of colonial domination.

October 10

12. Fiji: Independence Day

Fiji became an independent nation on 10 October 1970 after nearly a century of British colonial rule.

13. Taiwan: National Day (Double Ten Day)

Taiwan’s National Day commemorates the Wuchang Uprising on 10 October 1911, which led to the fall of the Qing Dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China.

October 12

14. Equatorial Guinea: Independence Day

Equatorial Guinea gained independence from Spain on 12 October 1968, becoming one of Africa’s smallest sovereign states.

15. Spain: National Day

Spain’s National Day, celebrated on 12 October, commemorates Christopher Columbus’s first arrival in the Americas in 1492, a significant moment in Spanish history. This event marked the beginning of the Spanish Empire and Spanish colonisation of the Americas.

October 18

16. Azerbaijan: Independence Restoration Day

Azerbaijan celebrated its Restoration of Independence on 18 October 1991, marking its freedom from the Soviet Union after decades of communist rule.

October 24

17. Zambia: Independence Day

Zambia gained independence from British colonial rule on 24 October 1964, becoming a republic and marking the end of Northern Rhodesia.

October 26

18. Austria: National Day

Austria celebrates its National Day on 26 October to commemorate the signing of the Austrian State Treaty in 1955, which restored Austria’s sovereignty after World War II.

October 27

19. St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Independence Day

St. Vincent and the Grenadines gained full independence from British rule on 27 October 1979, becoming a sovereign state within the Commonwealth.

20. Turkmenistan: Independence Day

Turkmenistan declared independence from the Soviet Union on 27 October 1991, marking the start of its journey as a sovereign nation.

October 28

21. Czechia (Czech Republic): Independence Day Czechia commemorates its independence from the Austro-Hungarian Empire on 28 October 1918, forming the former Czechoslovakia.

22. Slovakia: Independence Day

Slovakia also celebrates its independence from the Austro-Hungarian Empire on 28 October 1918, as part of the former Czechoslovakia.

