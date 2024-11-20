US shuts down its embassy in Kyiv over fear of potential air strike

The United States has shut down its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday due to “specific information of a potential significant air strikes” and has told its citizens in Ukraine to be ready to seek shelter.

The alert came days after Ukraine launched approved US long range missiles into Russia’s territory.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place,” the U.S. Department of State Consular Affairs said in a statement on the U.S. embassy’s website.

“The U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced.”

Russia pounded the Ukrainian power grid with 120 missiles and 90 drones on Sunday, causing damage to the power system and killing seven people in an attack that renewed fears over the durability of the hobbled energy network.

The embassy in Kyiv urged U.S. citizens in Ukraine to have reserves of water, food and other essentials such as required medications for the event of a “possible temporary loss of electricity and water” caused by Russian strikes.

“Persistent Russian attacks targeting civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine may result in power outages, loss of heating, and disruption of municipal services,” it said

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Ukrainian Security Council’s Centre for Countering Disinformation, said Russia was ready to conduct more airstrikes, as he commented on the U.S. statement.

“Let me remind you that the Russians have been stockpiling missiles for a series of attacks on Ukraine for months. This includes Kh-101 missiles, which they continue to produce, as well as Kalibrs and ballistics,” he said.

