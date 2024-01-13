US congratulates Lai Ching-te on Taiwan’s presidential victory

In an official statement, the Secretary of State has congratulated Lai Ching-te on securing victory in Taiwan’s presidential election. The U.S. also commended the Taiwanese people for showcasing the strength of their democratic system.

Putting more emphasis on a commitment to cross-Strait peace and stability, the United States reaffirmed the pursuit of peaceful conflict resolution, free of coercion or pressure.

The partnership, grounded in democratic values, continues to thrive across various aspects, including economic, cultural, and people-to-people connections, the US government said.

The US Secretary of State said that “the country is eagerly looking forward to working with Lai and leaders from all parties in Taiwan to advance mutual interests and values.”

This cooperation is in line with the U.S. one-China policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances.

The United States is confident that Taiwan will persist as an exemplary beacon for those championing freedom, democracy, and prosperity.

In response, Lai expressed gratitude, stating, “I appreciate the United States’ support and look forward to strengthening our ties, fostering shared values, and contributing to regional stability.”