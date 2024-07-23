US citizens raise nearly $50m for Kamala Harris campaign

Kamala Harris, the US vice president, has raised $49.6 million for her presidential campaign.

This is coming less than a day after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her as the Democratic nominee.

A campaign spokesperson for Biden told Reuters on Monday that citizens of the US have donated close to $50 million for Harris’ presidential campaign.

“Since the president endorsed Vice President Harris yesterday afternoon, everyday Americans have given $49.6 million in grassroots donations to her campaign,” the spokesperson said, referring to ordinary citizens.