US Ambassador pledges $3 million women-specific body armour support for peacekeepers

Linda Thomas-Greenfield

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the Ambassador of the United States to the United Nations has pledged $3 million to support women-specific body armour pilot programs for women.

She made this pledge during the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Accra where she was joined by partners from Ghana, the Netherlands and Zambia

The project, which is the first-of-its-kind project, is intended to address inadequate Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) provided for female peacekeepers and increase their ability to meaningfully participate in peacekeeping missions.

“One major barrier for entry? The ‘unisex’ personal protective equipment that simply doesn’t fit women, peacekeepers, that is why we are thrilled to commit $3 million to a joint partnership with the Netherlands to help Ghana and Zambia pilot women-specific body armour in peacekeeping.” she said.

Women-specific body armour features a tailored cut, rounded chest, shortened torso and adjustable back that provides better coverage of vital organs.

According to her, the purpose of the pilot project is to evaluate the degree to which the equipment enhances operations and safety during training and deployment.

The project further aims to reduce barriers to women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in peace operations.

Thomas-Greenfield also noted that investment in this armour program is an investment in women and the communities they serve.

“It’s long past time that we empower and protect these peacekeepers as they dedicate their lives to empowering and protecting civilians in conflict,” she said.

