UK wants return of peace, democracy to Niger 

James Cleverly, the United Kingdom foreign secretary, on Wednesday, said the UK is eager to see an early return of peace to the troubled Niger Republic.

Cleverly, speaking with State House journalists after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said: “I made the point that the UK very much welcomes ECOWAS’ and his indeed decisive action, his strong commitment to democracy and the unambiguous message, that violence is not the means to bring political change in any circumstance, and that the commitment to democracy in Nigeria and in the region is unwavering.

“This very much supports the UK’s position. We wish to see peace and democracy restored in Niger.”

He said the UK government will continue to liaise with its allies and strong friends in the region, membership of ECOWAS, including Nigeria, “as we seek to bring about stability, peace and democracy to Niger”.

Cleverly met with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to discuss security and economic issues.

He also used the opportunity to invite Nigeria to the forthcoming UK Africa Investment Summit taking place next year.

He said: “I very much look forward to seeing a delegation from Nigeria at next year’s UK Africa Investment Summit. But I am very keen to see the creative industries, which are so vibrant here in Nigeria, play an important part not just at that event but in British society. ⁣

“More generally, I made the point yesterday that Afro beats has become one of Nigeria’s dominant cultural exports, and I have the opportunity to see a recording studio where some of Nigeria’s most successful artists have made their careers.

“We discussed the Africa Investment Summit that the UK will be hosting in London early next year. ⁣We are committed to working even more closely still on important issues of defence and security, of trade and investment. And we are committed to ensuring the UK and Nigeria meet regularly and formally at the ministerial level and senior official level to ensure that the good strong foundation stone upon which the bilateral relationship is built is enhanced even further. ⁣

⁣”I observed that the level of innovation that I witnessed yesterday provides, I think, Nigeria a very strong platform for increasing its importance, both across the continent of Africa and globally. And I felt that it was in the UK’s interests to continue our strong partnership with Nigeria. ⁣

⁣”His Excellency, the President, made it clear that he saw the UK as a partner country for the future, and I’m very proud to ensure that we turn his desire for strong bilateral relationship into action.”

⁣Nigeria and the United Kingdom had over the years enjoyed long relationships dating back to several decades, with strong socioeconomic and political ties.