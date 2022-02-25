Taiwan to impose sanctions on Russia

Taiwan on Friday condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine and announced it would join Western nations in imposing sanctions against Moscow.

Taiwan severely condemned the aggressive actions by Russia against Ukraine.

“The entire world has severely condemned Russia’s breaking of peace and invasion of Ukraine and we likewise condemn this invasion and we will carry out sanctions in tandem with democratic nations,” Prime Minister, Su Tseng-chang, said.

Taiwan’s Economic Affairs Minister, Wang Mei-hua, said the island would consult with countries to take joint action.