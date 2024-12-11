Syrian fighter destroy Hafez Assad’s burial place

Syrian fighters have destroyed the tomb of former president Hafez al-Assad, the father of ousted leader Bashar al-Assad, in the family’s hometown of Qardaha, located in the Latakia region on Syria’s northwest coast.

Verified videos released by the BBC show armed men walking through the burning mausoleum, chanting as flames consumed the structure. This act followed a sweeping offensive led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which ended the Assad dynasty’s 54-year rule. Bashar al-Assad has reportedly fled to Russia, where he and his family have been granted asylum.

Across Syria, statues and posters of Hafez al-Assad and his son Bashar have been toppled amid celebrations marking the end of their regime. Bashar, who came to power in 2000 following his father’s death, brutally suppressed a pro-democracy uprising in 2011. This crackdown sparked a devastating civil war that left over half a million dead and displaced 12 million people.

Hafez al-Assad, ruled Syria from 1971 until his death, hailed from a family of Alawites—a Shia Islam offshoot and a religious minority concentrated in the Latakia province. The Alawites, making up about 10 percent of Syria’s population, were historically staunch supporters of the Assad family. Many now fear retribution from the victorious rebels.

In an attempt to allay these fears, a rebel delegation, including representatives from HTS and the Free Syrian Army, met with Qardaha elders. According to Reuters, the meeting resulted in a signed agreement emphasizing Syria’s religious and cultural diversity.

HTS, along with allied factions, seized control of Damascus on Sunday, marking the culmination of their campaign. HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, now using his birth name Ahmed al-Sharaa, has pledged tolerance for Syria’s diverse religious communities. Once associated with al-Qaeda, he formally severed ties in 2016 and has since sought to present a more inclusive image.

The United Nations envoy for Syria urged the rebels to translate their promises into tangible actions, while the U.S. secretary of state expressed conditional support for a future Syrian government, emphasizing the need for a credible and inclusive political process that safeguards minority rights.

