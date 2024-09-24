Sweden will give immigrants $34,000 to leave by 2026

Sweden has announced plans to offer certain migrants up to $34,000 to return to their home countries, starting in 2026, according to reports.

The policy marks a significant shift in Sweden’s approach to immigration, with government officials referring to the move as part of a broader “paradigm shift” in its migration policy.

Currently, Sweden offers smaller financial incentives for migrants to return home, including a maximum of 10,000 kronor (about $976) per adult and 5,000 kronor (around $488) per child, capped at 40,000 kronor (around $3,900) per family. This existing program, which has been in place since 1984, is reportedly underutilised, with only one migrant taking advantage of it in 2023.

Swedish Migration Minister Johan Forssell stated at a press conference that the increased financial offer is aimed at encouraging more migrants to return voluntarily. Ludvig Aspling, an immigration spokesperson for the Sweden Democrats, noted that more people might take up the offer if both the amount and awareness of the program were increased.

The plan aligns with broader efforts by Sweden’s government to reduce immigration and address what officials describe as a “shadow society” of undocumented individuals. Swedish authorities are intensifying efforts to combat “immigration fraud” and limit the number of people crossing the country’s borders irregularly.

This policy change comes in the context of a decline in asylum applications in Sweden. The Swedish Migration Agency reported that only 5,600 asylum applications were received by July 2023, and the country is expected to record its lowest number of asylum seekers since 1997. Additionally, Statistics Sweden projects net emigration for the first time in 50 years.

The Swedish government, which is supported by the right-wing Sweden Democrats, has prioritized stricter immigration controls. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s administration has worked to tighten asylum and immigration rules, contributing to the current trend of lower asylum applications and increased emigration, particularly among individuals from countries such as Iraq, Somalia, and Syria.

The Swedish government’s decision to raise the financial incentive for voluntary repatriation follows similar programs in other European countries. Germany offers around $2,000, France offers $2,800, Norway offers $1,400, and Denmark provides more than $15,000 for migrants willing to return to their countries of origin.

However, the decision to increase the amount has drawn criticism from some quarters. A government-appointed report recently argued that the benefits of such payments may not justify the associated costs.

In recent years, Sweden has faced challenges related to immigration and integration. In 2015, the country received 163,000 asylum applications, the highest per capita in Europe at the time. Public sentiment has also shifted, with a 2017 survey by the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention indicating that 30 per cent of foreigners living in Sweden felt unsafe going out at night, compared to 24 per cent in 2015.

As Sweden looks ahead to 2026, the government’s increased financial incentive aims to further its goal of achieving what it calls “sustainable immigration” while addressing concerns about integration and social exclusion.

