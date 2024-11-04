Stock markets rise ahead of US elections

Stock markets worldwide went up on Monday while the US dollar weakened, as investors prepare for three major events: the upcoming US presidential election that looks too close to call, an important decision about interest rates, and expected plans from China to boost its economy.

The oil market saw a significant boost, with prices jumping about 2.5 percent. This came after eight countries from the OPEC+ oil-producing group announced on Sunday that they would continue limiting their oil production through the end of next month.

Read Also:Plateau govt laments infrastructure decay despite Lalong’s N47bn debt

These oil-producing nations had been holding back on increasing their output because they were concerned about lower demand from both China and the United States.

The positive mood spread across the financial world, with all major stock markets in Europe and Asia moving higher, following the upward trend set by Wall Street before the weekend.

Share