South Korean president reverses martial law after lawmakers defy him

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has dramatically backtracked on a controversial decision to impose martial law, quickly withdrawing the declaration after facing intense criticism from parliament and the public.

In an unprecedented political crisis, Yoon had surprisingly declared martial law late Tuesday night, claiming he needed to counter “anti-state forces” among his political opponents.

However, his move was met with immediate and overwhelming rejection. Members of parliament unanimously voted down the decree, effectively forcing Yoon to rescind the martial law just hours after imposing it. This unanimous rejection highlights the depth of opposition to the president’s actions.

Outside the National Assembly, protesters celebrated the decision, shouting “We won!” and expressing their relief and triumph. The main opposition Democratic Party went further, calling for Yoon’s resignation or impeachment.

Park Chan-dae, a senior opposition member, stated that Yoon could face treason charges for his actions and should step down. “Even if martial law is lifted, he cannot avoid treason charges. It was clearly revealed to the entire nation that President Yoon could no longer run the country normally. He should step down,” Chan-dae said in a statement.

The political turmoil had immediate economic implications. The South Korean won currency and stock market showed signs of stabilisation after Yoon’s reversal, indicating the significant impact of the political uncertainty.

Under South Korean law, the president is required to lift martial law if parliament demands it by a majority vote. Yoon’s own political party had urged him to withdraw the declaration, further isolating him politically.

The crisis has drawn international attention, as South Korea is a long-standing democracy and a key U.S. ally in Asia.

