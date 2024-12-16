Russian tanker sinks in Black Sea spilling 4,300 tonnes of oil

A maritime disaster unfolded in the Black Sea when a Russian oil tanker dramatically split in half during a severe storm, raising serious environmental concerns. The cargo ship Volgoneft-212, carrying over 4,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil, broke apart after being struck by a massive wave near the Crimean coast.

The incident was catastrophic. Video footage showed the ship’s bow jutting vertically out of the water.

Russian investigators immediately opened criminal cases to probe potential safety violations. At least one crew member died during the sinking, and twelve others were rescued, with two suffering serious injuries.

The tanker was transporting 4,300 tonnes of low-grade heavy fuel oil, known as mazut. Russia’s emergency services launched an extensive rescue operation using tugboats and a helicopter to save the crew.

Shortly after this first disaster, another cargo ship, the Volgoneft-239, encountered similar difficulties in the same area. Initially reported as sinking, the ship was later confirmed to have run aground just 80 meters from shore near the Taman port. The 14-member crew remained on board, with rescue teams maintaining contact and assuring their safety despite challenging weather conditions.

Official statements did not provide details on the extent of the spill or why the first tanker had sustained such serious damage.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

