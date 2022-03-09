Russia – Ukraine conflict: EU meets to discuss boycotting Russian oil and gas

The European Union council is set to meet March 10 – 11, 2022, to discuss how to reduce energy dependency, in particular on Russian gas, oil and coal, amongst other things.

The members of the Union said the informal meeting will hold in Versailles, France.

According to the statement by the Union, the event will be hosted by the President of the rotating presidency Emmanuel Macron and chaired by the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The agenda of the informal meeting is to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine and their consequences, reducing energy dependency, in particular on Russian gas, oil, and coal, and building a more robust economic base.

“In light of the recent events, the leaders will take decisive steps towards building European sovereignty, reducing dependencies, and designing a new growth and investment model,” a press statement by the EU noted.

Commenting on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Union said its backing is with the sovereign state.

“The EU has shown, and will continue to show, its resolute support for Ukraine and its citizens,” the statement read.