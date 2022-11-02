   
BusinessDay

Russia resumes Ukraine grain shipments despite Black Sea attack

Russia and Turkey on Wednesday announced that shipments of grains from Ukraine through the Black Sea corridor will resume after Russia suspended safe passage due to a drone attack on its Black Sea fleets on Saturday.

This was made known on Twitter by The Spectator Index.

“Breaking: Russia and Turkey say Ukraine grain shipments have resumed,” Spectator Index tweeted.

On Sunday, Vladimir Putin announced Russia’s withdrawal of security guarantees for ships using the Black Sea corridor to transport grains out of Ukraine after Saturday’s drone attack.

