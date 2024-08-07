Remains of tourist, 40, found in crocodile after fatal attack

Police have found the remains of a 40-year-old tourist who is believed to have been snatched by a crocodile in northern Australia.

On Monday, a Wildlife rangers euthanised the 16-foot crocodile with scars on its snout in a creek four kilometres from the site the victim had disappeared. The fatal attack is reportedly Australia’s second in about a month.

The human remains found inside the crocodile during an examination were believed to be tourist Dave Hogbin’s, a police statement said. It added that further testing would be conducted to positively identify the remains.

General practice doctor Hogbin from Newcastle in New South Wales had been travelling on a camping vacation through Queensland with his wife Jane Hogbin and their three sons aged two, five and seven.

Hogbin fell from a steep bank on Saturday into the Annan River south of Cooktown in Queensland while fishing, his family said in a statement.

Part of the river bank gave way which had “caused Dave to fall down into the river below, and despite being tall, strong and fit, the conditions of the terrain meant Dave was unable to get himself out of the water.”

His wife heard the splash when he fell and went to his aid, but “due to the steepness and slipperiness of the bank, she was able to grab his arm, but soon began slipping into the river herself.”

“Dave’s final, decisive act was to let go of Jane’s arm when he realised she was falling in, despite knowing she was his only lifeline. Within moments, he was taken,” the statement added.

Family friend Alex Ward said a small consolation was that none of the couples’ three young children saw the tragedy unfold.

The crocodile attack is the third this year in Australia. It follows a similar tragedy in June which saw a 12-year-old girl snatched while swimming with her family in a creek in the neighbouring Northern Territory. Her remains were found days later and wildlife rangers shot dead a 14-foot crocodile.