Putin holds meeting to mitigate ‘western’ sanctions

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia is expected to convene a meeting of government officials on Thursday, March 10 to discuss ways to mitigate the impact of the barrage of sanctions on his country.

Putin will be discussing ways to alleviate the effects of the sanctions by the west on his country.

On Tuesday, the White House announced that it has placed an embargo on the import of Russian oil, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and coal to the United States, stating that it will further deprive Putin of the economic resources he uses to continue his needless war of choice.

“We are united with our allies and partners in working together to reduce our collective dependence on Russian energy and keep the pressure mounting on Putin, while at the same time taking active steps to limit impacts on global energy markets and protecting our own economies,” Joe Biden, the United States of America’s president said.

Putin, however, took countermeasures hours after the White House made the announcement to ban its energy supply to the U.S.

The Russian president signed a decree in the early hours of Wednesday, introducing special economic measures in foreign trade to ensure “Russia’s security.”

The decree bans “exports of products and/or raw materials outside of the Russian Federation’s territory and/or imports of products and/or raw materials into the Russian Federation’s territory in accordance with lists established by the Russian government.”