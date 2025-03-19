Putin agrees to temporary halt energy strikes in Ukraine after call with Trump, rejects full ceasefire

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President has agreed to suspend attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for 30 days following a phone call with the US president Donald Trump. However, Putin declined to implement a broader ceasefire, the Kremlin announced on Tuesday.

Read also: Trump, Putin to discuss Ukraine peace deal as ceasefire talks intensify

The Kremlin’s statement confirmed that Putin ordered Russian forces to halt strikes on energy facilities but maintained that a full truce could only be achieved if foreign military aid and intelligence support to Ukraine were completely stopped—conditions that Ukraine’s European allies have rejected.

Trump described his conversation with Putin as “very good and productive” in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“We agreed to an immediate Ceasefire on all Energy and Infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a Complete Ceasefire and, ultimately, an END to this very horrible War between Russia and Ukraine,” he added.

Meanwhile, U.S. diplomatic efforts are set to continue in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with further discussions on Ukraine scheduled for Sunday, according to U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Read also: Putin backs US ceasefire idea for Ukraine but says details need to be sorted out

Russia’s ongoing military campaign has seen recent territorial gains, particularly in the Kursk region, which was previously occupied by Ukrainian forces. Despite the agreement on energy infrastructure, hostilities between the two nations persisted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was in Finland for an official visit when the Trump-Putin call took place, expressed cautious openness to the temporary truce but emphasized the need for further details.

Read also: Zelenskyy rejects peace talks, time against Ukraine – U.S. Advisor

“It is these types of nighttime attacks by Russia that destroy our energy sector, our infrastructure, and the normal life of Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media. “And the fact that this night is no exception shows that the pressure on Russia must continue for the sake of peace.”

Shortly after the agreement was announced, Russia launched over 40 drones in Ukraine, targeting a hospital in Sumy and power supplies in Slovyansk, Zelensky said. He accused Putin of rejecting a full ceasefire and called on the international community to respond decisively.

“Today, Putin effectively rejected the proposal for a full ceasefire,” Zelenskyy said. “It would be right for the world to respond by rejecting any attempts by Putin to prolong the war.”

Simultaneously, Russia reported Ukrainian drone strikes on oil facilities in Krasnodar and Belgorod, highlighting the continued intensity of the conflict. Moscow claimed Ukrainian forces attempted a ground assault on Belgorod but were repelled.

Last week, U.S. diplomats in Jeddah convinced Kyiv to accept a proposal for a full 30-day ceasefire covering land, air, and sea. However, the Kremlin has yet to agree to the terms. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that the next move is up to Russia.

The war, now in its third year, has seen devastating attacks on energy infrastructure. Russian strikes have caused widespread power outages in Ukraine, affecting essential services. Ukraine, in turn, has intensified attacks on Russian oil and gas facilities, disrupting refining operations.

Despite the latest diplomatic developments, both sides continue to trade airstrikes, signalling that a lasting resolution remains uncertain.

Share