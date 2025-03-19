Peru declares state of emergency in Lima over escalating crime crisis

The government of Peru has declared a state of emergency to address rising crime rates and a surge in violence. The declaration came into effect on Tuesday as commuters and residents in Lima face new security measures.

President Dina Boluarte’s government published a decree declaring a state of emergency that will last 30 days. Authorities will restrict some rights, including freedom of assembly and movement. That means the police and the army can detain people without a judicial order.

Peru has seen an increase in killings, violent extortion and attacks on public places in recent months. Police reported 459 killings from Jan. 1 to March 16, and 1,909 extortion reports in January alone. But outrage crested after the killing Sunday of Paul Flores, the 39-year-old lead singer of the cumbia band Armonia 10.

In Congress, opposition lawmakers requested a vote of no confidence against Interior Minister Juan José Santiváñez for what they say is a lack of a plan to fight rising violence. The vote will be discussed in the Congress’ plenary later this week.

Victor Sanabria, the National police director announced an increase in patrols at train and bus stations, where tens of thousands of people gather each morning. Additionally, Peru’s military deployed 1,000 soldiers in Lima on Monday to patrol key locations and assist local police, the AP reported

Despite these efforts, some residents of the capital, home to eight million people, said they still felt unsafe. Local media reported little visible increase in security presence at transport hubs during the morning rush.

“We’ve been abandoned and left to fend for ourselves,” said Pedro Quispe, 48, as he waited for a bus to the city center. “If you get on a bus, you can get shot. If you go to work, you risk being extorted.”

The state of emergency was declared as lawmakers prepared a vote of no confidence against Minister Santivañez, accusing him of failing to curb the escalating crime wave.

