One day to US elections, Trump leads in battleground states

With one day remaining till the US presidential elections, Democratic candidate Harris and Republican nominee are touring swing states to convince undecided voters that they are the best candidates.

What are the latest updates from the polls?

A recent New York Times/Siena poll shows that Trump and Harris are effectively tied in Pennsylvania, each receiving 48 percent of the vote.

Read also: Rising debt, US elections to weigh on IMFs 2024 economic outlook

Meanwhile, according to FiveThirtyEight’s National Polls tracker, Harris holds a narrow lead of 1 percentage point over Trump.

However, this lead is shrinking, indicating that either candidate has a strong chance of winning.

In critical swing states, the competition is intensifying, with candidates frequently alternating their lead based on the latest polls.

Read also: The US elections under the shadow of the murderous attempt against Trum

Key battleground states include Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s daily tracker, Harris holds a narrow lead in Michigan and Wisconsin, with margins of approximately 0.8 points and 0.6 points, respectively.

On the other hand, Trump is gaining ground in Arizona, where he currently has a 2.5-point advantage over Harris. In North Carolina and Georgia, his lead hovers at about 1.5 points. Additionally, Trump maintains a 0.9-point advantage in Nevada and holds a slim margin of 0.3 points in the crucial state of Pennsylvania.

Share