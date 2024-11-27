Newly elected WHO Africa director dies receiving treatment in India

Faustine Ndugulile, the World Health Organization’s Africa regional director-elect has died while receiving medical treatment in India, Tanzania’s parliament announced on Wednesday.

He was elected as the WHO’s African director in August and was set to start his new role in February 2025, following Matshidiso Moeti who served in the role for two terms.

In his acceptance speech, Ndugulile expressed a firm commitment to advancing the health and well-being of people in Africa.

The body of the 55-year-old is being processed for repatriation according to Tulia Ackson, Tanzania parliament speaker.

She didn’t disclose Ndugulile’s ailment but said funeral plans would be announced later.

Ndugulile served as a member of parliament for Kigamboni Constituency in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

He was also the East African country’s health assistant minister between 2017-2020 and the information and communication minister until 2021.

