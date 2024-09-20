Multiple Gadget explosion in Lebanon, leave many dead and in fear

Thousands of electronic devices exploded in what seems to be coordinated attacks across Lebanon, killing at least 32 people and wounding more than 450.

At least 32 people have been killed after thousands of pagers, walkie-talkie radios, mobile phones, laptops and even solar power cells exploded across Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At a press briefing in Beirut, Lebanon’s Health Minister Firass Abiad confirmed that at least 32 people were killed and thousands injured in back-to-back coordinated explosions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Yet, there is a silver lining as we have seen the unity of our Lebanese people and the professionality of our doctors and nurses who lived up to their responsibilities,” Abiad said.

The attack has led the Lebanon’s director general of civil aviation to issue a new directive, which bans passengers from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board any aircraft, state-run news agency NNA has reported.

The ban applies to cargo as well as checked and carry-on luggage passing through Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport and any such devices found will be confiscated by airport security.

According to the agency, the new rule is effective immediately and will be enforced until further notice.

Israel has not commented on the blasts, but on Wednesday, Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced “a new phase in the war”

People who spoke to BBC described the explosion as a massacre which has brought fear in the people on using their devices.

“What we saw was a massacre in every sense of the word,” says one woman. “Young men were walking in the street with injuries to their hands, waist and eyes… they were unable to see anything.

“A state of panic overwhelmed people to the point that they have become afraid to walk next to each other… and frankly, this situation is very frightening.”

A man in south Lebanon says people “cannot hide our concern and fear, especially for children, women and the elderly”.

Another woman says she is due to travel to a conference for work, but may not go. “A state of confusion, discomfort and anxiety is dominating all Lebanon,” she says.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) has reacted to the strings of attack and has overwhelmingly adopted a resolution yesterday calling for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory.

The measure isolates Israel days before world leaders travel to New York for the UNGA, with six days of speeches from world leaders kicking off on September 24.

Palestine’s ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, called the vote a turning point “in our struggle for freedom and justice”.

“It sends a clear message that Israel’s occupation must end as soon as possible and that the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination must be realised,” he said.