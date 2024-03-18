Man killed by own car in Manchester was trying to stop thieves, police say

A man who died after being struck by his own Land Rover was “trying to stop his car from being stolen”, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man was found “unresponsive” by officers on Olympic Street in Beswick, Manchester, on Saturday morning.

It said the 57-year-old died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics and “selfless members of the public”.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 43-year-old man has also been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The force said initial inquiries indicated “the victim was killed whilst trying to stop his car from being stolen”.

A representative said both men remain in custody for questioning.