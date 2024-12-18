Macron to visit cyclone hit Mayotte

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, which is grappling with the aftermath of the most powerful storm to strike the region in 90 years.

The president said he will arrive in the archipelago on Thursday and declared national mourning after ensuring “continuity of the state”.

22 deaths have so far been confirmed in Mayotte due to Cyclone Chido, but there are concerns that the actual death toll could be significantly higher.

“I cannot give a death toll because I don’t know. I fear the toll will be too heavy,” acting Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau told BFMTV on Wednesday.

Newly appointed French Prime Minister François Bayrou announced on Tuesday that over 1,500 people have been injured, including more than 200 critically, following the devastating impact of Cyclone Chido.

Authorities fear that hundreds, possibly thousands, may have lost their lives due to the cyclone, which unleashed torrential rain on Saturday and caused widespread destruction across the islands.

Some fatalities might not yet be included in the official death toll, as victims were reportedly buried before their deaths could be recorded. Additionally, officials are struggling to access some areas to properly recover and bury bodies, complicating relief efforts.

The crisis is further exacerbated by uncertainty surrounding the actual population of Mayotte. While official estimates place the population at 321,000, many believe the number is significantly higher due to undocumented immigration.

Migrants, often living in precarious conditions in shantytowns, are thought to be among the most affected, as their makeshift shelters were destroyed by winds reaching 200 km/h (124 mph).

Cyclone Chido’s devastation extended beyond Mayotte, claiming at least 34 lives in Mozambique and 13 in Malawi as it made landfall on continental Africa.

The French government has been sending food and other assistance to Mayotte with about 100 tonnes expected to be distributed on Wednesday on the larger island of Grande-Terre and another 20 tonnes on the smaller island of Petite-Terre, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, a curfew went into effect on Tuesday night from 10pm to 4am to prevent looting and lawlessness.

The destruction caused by Chido has also raised concerns about an epidemic and spread of dangerous diseases such as cholera.

International aid and rescue groups have said it is imperative to ensure access to clean water to help prevent the spread of diseases. But some of the healthcare centres on the islands have also been damaged, making it more difficult to mount a coordinated response to the cyclone.

