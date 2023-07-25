Israeli parliament passes law aimed at weakening judiciary

In a move met with mass opposition, the Israeli parliament, or Knesset, has approved a contentious bill aiming to overhaul the judiciary and curtail its powers.

Despite last-minute negotiations seeking a compromise, the far-right government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pressed forward with the vote, which passed 64-0 amid a tense and volatile session. In protest, the opposition boycotted the vote and, expressing their discontent, chanted “shame” before storming out of the chamber.

The bill, a part of broader efforts to revamp the judiciary, seeks to prevent the Supreme Court from nullifying government decisions. Proponents argue that the current “reasonability” standard gives unelected judges an undue amount of authority over decisions made by elected officials. However, critics assert that this amendment erodes a critical aspect of the court’s oversight powers, potentially paving the way for corruption and improper appointments.

Mass protests against the bill persist, with thousands marching from Tel Aviv to West Jerusalem to voice their opposition to the government’s proposals. The demonstrations have been met with clashes between police and protesters in various locations, with reports of road blockades and confrontations. According to media reports, at least 34 demonstrators were detained, and several individuals were injured by the use of water cannons during Monday evening’s protests.

Ofer Kassif, an opposition Knesset member, speaking to Al Jazeera, has described the current government as “fascist.” The bill’s passing has heightened tensions and raised concerns about the state of the country’s judiciary and democratic principles.

“For more than 50 years, Israel has been engaging in an ongoing military dictatorship in the occupied Palestinian territories,” Kassif said from West Jerusalem.

There can be no democracy that engages in a military occupation and currently there is a “penetration of the occupation system culture” into Israel, he argued.

“And now Israel is following this law, [which] is just the beginning. Other laws are expected [to pass] around the corner, and those are going to turn Israel into a fully-fledged fascist dictatorship in which the most fanatic and zealous components are in power,” Kassif said.

The widespread and ongoing protests against the judicial legislation have noticeably avoided addressing Israel’s 56-year occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the besiegement of the Gaza Strip, as organisers fear this issue could potentially alienate their supporters. However, critics argue that the Israeli government’s control over another people is a glaring blemish on the nation’s claim to be a liberal democracy, and they accuse the protesters of having a significant blind spot in their struggle.

Following the vote, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, who played a key role in crafting the plan, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, characterising it as the initial step in a crucial and historic process of revamping the judiciary.

The absence of mention of the occupation in the protests has sparked debates about the broader implications of Israel’s democratic identity and its responsibilities in the occupied territories. While the demonstrations focus on the judicial legislation, the contentious issue of the occupation remains a contentious backdrop that continues to be at the forefront of national and international discussions.