Israel tags UN sec gen a hypocrite, lauds US support

Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations in a statement to the 79th UNGA tagged Antonio Guterres, a hypocrite for raising the topic of the devastating war on Gaza, calling the General Assembly debate an “annual charade of hypocrisy”.

“When the UN secretary-general speaks about the release of our hostages, the UN assembly is silent. But when he speaks about the suffering in Gaza, he receives thunderous applause,” Danon said.

He thanked the United States for its unwavering backing during the war, US has been a strong support for Israel with military aid from the US going to about $14 billion dollars

“We appreciate the US support for Israel at this time when we are fighting against the forces of evil. A diplomatic move is always better than a confrontation, but after a year in which our hostages are being murdered in terror tunnels and the residents of the north cannot return to their homes, we are determined to restore security to our citizens in any possible way,” he said in a statement

Meanwhile, Leaders of Jordan, Turkey, Qatar, Colombia, South Africa and the Maldives were among the strongest voices condemning Israel’s actions. Qatar’s emir said those still defending Israel’s right to self-defence in the war were complicit.