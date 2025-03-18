Israel resumes airstrike on Gaza, ending ceasefire agreement; at least 356 killed

Israel has launched a series of airstrikes across Gaza, killing at least 356 people, according to the Health Ministry. The assault marks the end of the two-month ceasefire with Hamas, with the death toll expected to rise as many remain trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

The attack, the most intense since the ceasefire began on January 19, took place early Tuesday as residents were having their pre-dawn meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The strikes have raised fears of a full-scale return to conflict.

Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that the attacks killed “women, children, and elderly people,” with some “entire families” wiped out. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have warned residents of several areas to evacuate immediately, declaring those neighborhoods “dangerous combat zones.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the attacks due to a lack of progress in talks to extend the ceasefire and secure the release of remaining captives taken by Hamas in October 2023.

Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemns the assault

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attacks, calling them part of Israel’s attempt to “evade its obligations to end the war of genocide and displacement.” The ministry emphasized that political solutions are crucial for achieving peace and urged urgent international intervention to stop the “crime of genocide and the displacement of our people in Gaza.”

Israeli media reports indicate that the decision to launch the assault was made a week ago, suggesting that it was not a reaction to any immediate developments on the ground.

UN Calls for ceasefire to be reinstated

The United Nations’ Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Muhannad Hadi, called for an immediate reinstatement of the ceasefire.

“Waves of airstrikes occurred across the Gaza Strip since the early hours of the morning … This is unconscionable. A ceasefire must be reinstated immediately,” Hadi said in a statement.

