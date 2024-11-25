Iran expands uranium stockpile, defying international demands

World Leaders mourn death of Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi

Iran has significantly increased its stockpile of near-weapons-grade uranium, according to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), raising alarms among global powers.

As of October 26, Iran possessed approximately 400 pounds of uranium enriched to 60% purity—40 pounds more than in August—an amount sufficient for producing about four nuclear bombs if further enriched to 90%, the level needed for weapons. The overall stockpile of enriched uranium at all levels reached about 14,560 pounds, an increase of 1,880 pounds in the same period.

Despite these advancements, Iran has indicated a willingness to halt enrichment beyond 60%, but only under specific conditions. The country demands that the European Union and the United Kingdom drop new sanctions and that the IAEA abandon a proposed censure resolution.

“The possibility of Iran not further expanding its stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60% U-235 was discussed, including technical verification measures necessary for the Agency to confirm this, if implemented,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said after meeting with Iranian diplomats. Grossi also noted that Iran might consider allowing inspectors to oversee its nuclear materials.

Western concerns escalate

Experts contend that uranium enriched to 60% has no civilian purpose, intensifying concerns that Iran could shift toward weaponisation. This fear is heightened by U.S. intelligence assessments indicating that Tehran has improved its nuclear manufacturing capabilities in the past year.

The geopolitical backdrop further exacerbates tensions. Following Israel’s offensive against Hamas and Hezbollah, Iran’s most prominent proxies, Western nations worry Tehran may view nuclear arms as its best deterrent.

Trump’s approach uncertain

President-elect Donald Trump has yet to clarify whether his administration will adopt a diplomatic or hardline stance toward Iran. However, he has pledged to impose stricter sanctions on the regime, criticizing President Biden for what he perceives as lax enforcement.

Meanwhile, the European Union and the U.K. have expanded sanctions against Iran, citing its alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict. These sanctions target Iran’s national shipping company and vessels linked to drone and missile transfers.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the accusations and warned of retaliatory measures. “There is no legal, logical or moral basis for such behavior. If anything, it will only compel what it ostensibly seeks to prevent,” Araghchi wrote on X.

He also criticised the selective application of maritime freedom, calling it “shortsighted” and prone to backfire.

The IAEA board is expected to proceed with a European-backed censure resolution condemning Iran’s lack of cooperation. If approved, the resolution could escalate the matter to the U.N. Security Council for potential action against Tehran.

The resolution would call for a comprehensive review of Iran’s nuclear activities and demand answers to unresolved questions about its nuclear program.

As tensions rise, the international community faces mounting pressure to address Iran’s nuclear advancements and the broader implications for regional and global security.

