Independence: Ukraine has been reborn, says Zenlesky

Zenlesky Volodymyr, president of Ukraine in an emotional speech on Wednesday assured Ukrainians that in the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine is resolute to emerge victorious.

The Ukrainian president said this at the commemoration of his country’s 31st independence anniversary. He said the country is ‘‘ reborn’’ and would never give up its fight against Russian domination.

In a recorded statement aired on the country’s independence day which also corresponds with the sixth month since the invasion of the country started, Zelensky stated that Ukraine no longer regarded the war as coming to an end when the fighting would cease but rather when Kyiv finally triumphs.

‘‘A new nation appeared in the world on February 24 at 4 o’clock in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And do not forget,’’ he said.

Read also: 2 Russian lawmakers sacked for criticising Ukraine war

In front of the imposing monument honouring Ukraine’s 1991 independence from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union, the 44-year-old wartime leader gave the address while dressed in combat uniform.

Zelensky emphasized Ukraine’s escalating war posture, which opposes any sort of agreement that would allow Moscow to secure territorial gains, including large portions of the southern and eastern Ukraine won during the previous six months.

‘‘We will not sit down at the negotiating table out of fear, with a gun pointed at our heads. For us, the most terrible iron is not missiles, aircraft and tanks, but shackles. Not trenches, but fetters,’’ he said.

He declared that both the Crimean peninsula that Russia took in 2014 and lost territories in the industrial Donbas region in the east will be reclaimed by Ukraine.

‘‘What for us is the end of the war? We used to say: peace. Now we say victory,’’ he said.