I have been elected to fix mistakes – Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has officially become Prime Minister following a meeting with King Charles earlier today.

After the meeting, he headed for Number 10 Downing where he gave his first official speech to the nation as Prime Minister.

He acknowledged former PM Liz Truss for her economic policy but said there were mistakes in her policies which he is here to fix.

He also promised the British people that he will work day and night to unite the country.

Excerpts from his speech

I have just been to Buckingham Palace and accepted His Majesty The King’s invitation to form a government in his name. It is only right to explain why I’m standing here as your new Prime Minister.

Right now our country is facing a profound economic crisis, the aftermath of covid still lingers, Putin war in Ukraine has destabilized the energy market and supply chains the world over.

I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss she was not wrong to want to improve growth in this country, its is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change but some mistakes were made, not born of ill will or bad intentions, quite the opposite in fact, but mistakes nonetheless and I have been elected as leader of my party and your Prime Minister in part to fix them and that work begins immediately.

I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come.

You saw me during covid doing everything I could to protect people and businesses with schemes. There are always more limits now than ever, but I promise you that I’ll bring that same compassion to the challenges we face today.

The government I lead will not leave the next generation, your children and grandchildren with a debt to settle that we are too weak to pay ourselves. I will unite our country not with words but action. I will work day in and night out to deliver for you.

This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level. Trust is earned and I will earn yours.

I will deliver a stronger NHS, better schools, safer streets, control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our armed forces, leveling up and building an economy that embraces the opportunities of Brexit where businesses invest, innovate and create jobs.