How Trump or Harris’ win will affect migrants from Nigeria

The Tuesday US election is poised to significantly impact potential migrants to the United States, with contrasting policies proposed by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

These policies will shape US immigration policy, affecting opportunities and legal pathways to residency and citizenship for potential migrants.

Trump’s policies focus on stricter immigration controls and reduction of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designations. In contrast, Harris’ proposals aim to expand legal immigration and create pathways to citizenship, leveraging her career as a prosecutor and attorney to fortify the southern borders.

While Harris has adjusted her stance on the border to align more closely with Trump, the candidates diverge on pledges around asylum, Temporary Protection Status (TPS), and deportation.

Trump's proposed strict immigration controls focus on particular countries, excluding Nigeria. These include the end of TPS for nationals of El Salvador, Haiti, Nica

ragua, Sudan, Honduras, and Nepal; the reinstatement of the Muslim travel ban which had barred immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States in 2017; and the Mexico policy affecting migrants from Mexico.

Regardless, what may affect Nigerians is the proposed end of birth right citizenship. If Trump executes this plan, Nigerians who typically travel to America to have their children would be impacted.

“Now how ridiculous, we’re the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits. It’s ridiculous, it’s ridiculous and it has to end,” he said.

Trump plans to execute this via an executive order. This contrasts with the 14th Amendment, which says, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

In 1898, the US Supreme Court reaffirmed the right of citizenship to children born to legal permanent residents. But conservatives say that right should not apply to everyone, including immigrants in the country illegally or those with temporary legal status.

However, a positive side to Trump policies that will positively affect Nigerian nationals is the merit-based immigration through automatic Green Cards for foreign graduates of U.S colleges. This may limit the immigration numbers, regardless.

Trump stated,“What I would like is a new legal immigration system that protects American wages, promotes American values, and attracts the best and brightest from all around the world.”

He added, “What I will do is you graduate from college, I think you should get automatically as part of your diploma a Green Card to be able to stay in this country.”

He emphasised that this policy would apply to graduates from all types of US colleges, including junior colleges and those with doctorate degrees.

If Harris is re-elected, her promise to increase employment-based visas by 13 percent and family-based visas by 7 percent through 2030 will be a positive development for Nigerians seeking immigration.

Currently, the US grants 1.1 million permanent legal resident visas, also known as Green Cards, each year. The majority are awarded to individuals with family ties to US citizens rather than based on skills or employment.

