Hezbollah defiant as deputy chief tell Israel to brace up for more attacks

Naim Qassem, the deputy leader of Hezbollah in a speech earlier today said that the group will reorganise, prepare more offensive attack against Israel and they will win the war.

This is coming after an Israeli airstrike in Southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah high ranking leader of 32 years Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.

Qassem acknowledged the serious blow that has been dealt to the group by the continuous attacks of Israel on their key locations such as Lebanon and their other hideouts and the death of other important leaders. He however assured supporters that the group remains undaunted and will not be defeated.

“We are quite ready, if the Israelis want a ground incursion, the resistance forces are ready for that,” Qassem declared.

“Israel is committing massacres in all areas of Lebanon until there is no house left without traces of Israeli aggression in it,” he said. “Israel attacks civilians, ambulances, children and the elderly. It does not fight fighters, but rather commits massacres.”

Qassem also underlined the role of the US, which he called “a partner with Israel, through unlimited military support – culturally, politically, financially”.

He also made it clear that despite the setback the structure of Hezbollah remains intact.

“We will win, just as we won in our confrontation with Israel in 2006,” said the deputy chief as he ended the video message. He thanked the government and the people of Lebanon.

