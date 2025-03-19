Here's how Nigerians can apply for a UK spousal visa

Nigerian nationals or individuals resident in Nigeria can apply for a UK spouse visa to join their UK-based partner. This visa permits an initial stay of 33 months, with the option to extend for another 30 months. After five years, eligible applicants may apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR), ultimately leading to British citizenship.

Benefits of the UK Spouse Visa

Right to work – Holders of a UK spouse visa can work in the UK without restrictions.

Pathway to ILR and citizenship – After five years of continuous residence on the spouse visa route, applicants can apply for ILR. Once ILR is granted, they may apply for British citizenship.

Application Process

1. Meeting the Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must meet specific criteria, including:

A genuine and subsisting relationship with a UK-based spouse/partner.

Meeting financial requirements set by the UK Home Office.

Proof of adequate accommodation in the UK.

English language proficiency as required by UK immigration rules.

2. Completing the Online Application form

Applicants must:

Visit the official UK government visa website.

Select the appropriate application category under “Outside the UK.”

Fill out the UK spouse visa application form with accurate information.

Pay the required visa fee and Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS).

3. Visa fees and Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS)

UK Spouse Visa Fee: According to the official Home Office fee, it is £1,846

IHS Fee: £3,105

4. Booking a visa centre appointment

After submitting the online application and making payments, applicants will be redirected to the VFS website to:

Schedule an appointment at one of the designated visa centres.

Opt for additional services such as priority processing if needed.

5. UK Visa Application Centres in Nigeria

UK spouse visa applicants must attend a biometric appointment at one of the following VFS visa centres in Nigeria:

Abuja

Lagos (Ikeja)

Lagos (Victoria Island)

6. Processing Time

The standard processing time for UK spouse visa applications from Nigeria is up to 12 weeks.

