From the United States to Russia: Five pivotal elections that shaped the world in 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, it will be remembered as a year of political shifts, with elections in nations such as Mexico, the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Russia dominating the headlines.

These pivotal moments highlighted the evolving priorities of voters, the emergence of new political coalitions, and the enduring struggles of democracies in a rapidly changing world.

1. Mexico

In Mexico, the 2024 presidential election held on June 2 saw the emergence of Claudia Sheinabum as the 66th president and the first female to hold that position. Sheinabum has been ranked by Forbes as one of the most powerful women in the world in 2024.

2. United States

The U.S. presidential election held on November 5, delivered a historic outcome with the comeback of former president Donald Trump who was the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021 defeat incumbent vice president Kamala Harris. Trump is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 47th president on January 20, 2025.

3. India

In India, the world’s largest democracy witnessed a closely contested general election held from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases. On June 7 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was confirmed. This marked Modi’s third term as prime minister and his first time heading a coalition government

4. United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, the general election held on July 4 saw the Labour Party return to power after more than a decade in opposition. The opposition Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, defeated the governing Conservative Party, led by Rishi Sunak, in a landslide victory.

5. Russia

Russia’s presidential election was held in Russia from 15 to 17 March 2024. It was the eighth presidential election in the country. The incumbent president Vladimir Putin

won with 88% of the vote, the highest percentage in a presidential election gaining a fifth term in what was widely viewed as a foregone conclusion. He was inaugurated on May 7 2024.

