Michel Barnier, the prime minister of France has been ousted in a no-confidence vote by the parliament.

Barnier’s government collapsed after parliament overwhelmingly backed a motion of no confidence, just three months into his tenure as prime minister under President Emmanuel Macron.

The historic vote, which took place Wednesday night, marked the first time in over 60 years that a French government has been toppled by parliament. A total of 331 lawmakers supported the motion, far exceeding the 288 votes required.

The censure was spearheaded by an unlikely coalition of Marine Le Pen’s far-right bloc and the left-wing New Popular Front. The alliance came in response to Barnier’s controversial use of special executive powers to push through his budget without parliamentary approval.

Following the vote, Barnier is required to tender the resignation of his government, and the disputed budget has been automatically withdrawn.

While Macron’s position as president remains constitutionally secure, the political fallout has intensified calls from opposition leaders for his resignation and the announcement of early presidential elections—something Macron has firmly ruled out.

the left-wing alliance New Popular Front (NFP), which hold the majority in the parliament had previously criticised Macron for appointing Barnier over there own.

Ahead of the vote, Barnier told the National Assembly that voting him out of office would not solve the country’s financial problems.

“We have reached a moment of truth, of responsibility,” he said, adding that “we need to look at the realities of our debt”.

“I did not present almost exclusively difficult measures because I wanted to.”

The BBC reported that Barnier tendered his resignation early Thursday morning alongside , including Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau and centrist former presidential candidate François Bayrou.

