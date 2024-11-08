Five oldest U.S presidents at the time of inauguration

Newly elected President Donald Trump made history as the oldest person elected to hold the highest office in America at 78 years old.

When he takes the oath of office in January he’ll beat the record set by incumbent president Joe Biden

Here are the five oldest U.S. presidents at the time of their inauguration

1. Joe Biden – 78 Years Old

When Joseph R. Biden Jr. took the oath of office on January 20, 2021, he became the oldest person to assume the U.S. presidency at 78 years. With a career spanning nearly 50 years in politics, Biden brought extensive legislative experience, having served as a U.S. senator from Delaware for 36 years and as vice president under President Barack Obama.

2. Donald Trump – 70 Years Old

Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president on January 20, 2017, at 70 years old, making him the second oldest president to take office. Unlike most presidents, Trump had no prior political experience, coming from a business background. His age and high-energy persona fueled his untraditional approach to politics.

3. Ronald Reagan – 69 Years Old

Ronald Reagan was inaugurated as the 40th president on January 20, 1981, at age 69. His tenure as president (serving two terms) has often been cited as an example of how age does not necessarily limit effectiveness. Reagan’s years as a Hollywood actor and his experience as governor of California gave him a charisma and communication style that resonated with many Americans.



4. William Henry Harrison – 68 Years Old

William Henry Harrison was inaugurated as the ninth president of the United States on March 4, 1841, at age 68. His presidency is remembered for its brevity; he served only 31 days, the shortest term in history, before succumbing to illness. Harrison’s death was initially attributed to pneumonia, allegedly caused by prolonged exposure to cold weather during his lengthy inaugural speech.

5. George H.W. Bush – 64 Years Old

George H.W. Bush assumed office on January 20, 1989, at the age of 64. As the 41st president, Bush brought to the White House extensive experience, having served as vice president under Reagan, CIA director, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and as a Navy veteran. His presidency emphasised prudence and diplomacy, particularly during the Gulf War, which is often remembered as a well-managed and swift military engagement.

