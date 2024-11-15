First-ever snowfall in Saudi Arabia desert

The Al-Jawf region of Saudi Arabia has experienced a unique and disruptive weather phenomenon. Both locals and specialists have been astonished by the sudden snowfall that was caused by severe rain and hail. After storms swept over the region beginning last Wednesday, the typically dry and barren mountains were blanketed in snow for the first time.

Due to this drastic change, the area’s terrain is hardly recognizable, with once-dry rivers, valleys, and streams all flowing once again. But there have been repercussions from the infrequent snowfall. It’s expected that strong thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hailstorms will persist, which might lead to travel delays, poor visibility, and additional disruptions to everyday life.

A low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea is linked to the odd weather, bringing in moisture-rich air that clashed with the intense desert heat in the area to generate the wild storms. This odd occurrence has also sparked contentious debates about the increasing effects of climate change.

The weather service in Saudi Arabia has warned of further severe weather in the coming days and asked citizens to be ready for any interruptions as this unusual weather pattern persists. Initially a unique natural occurrence, it is now causing worries about climate change that may affect the area in the long run.

