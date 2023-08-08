EU scientists declare July heat, hottest, seek urgent climate action

European scientists under the auspices of the European Union’s Copernicus climate change panel on Tuesday declared last month an unprecedented scorcher, marking the July heat as the hottest in history.

During the month of July, extremely high temperatures gripped both land and sea, raising concerns among experts and underscoring the gravity of the climate crisis. The panel’s statement added weight to the warnings voiced by scientists earlier in the month, who had forecasted that July was poised to secure the title of the hottest month ever documented.

Speaking about their findings, the Copernicus deputy head, Samantha Burgess, disclosed that this year has already clinched the position of the third-warmest year to date.

“We just witnessed global air temperatures and global ocean surface temperatures set new all-time records in July,” Burgess highlighted, emphasising the pressing need for resolute endeavours to curb global greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions stand as the principal catalyst behind the staggering temperature records being shattered.

The sizzling trend wasn’t confined to July alone. However, June’s temperature was also very hot and one of the hottest for that period, Copernicus stated. This authoritative climate monitoring body relies on a dataset stretching back to 1950.

The scorching heatwave’s impact has stretched across the world, leaving a lasting mark. From blistering temperatures in Death Valley, California, to a small town in northwest China, temperature records have been broken.

The heat has even reached Canada and southern Europe, causing wildfires that remind us of the urgent fight against the climate crisis.

Consecutive months of record-breaking heat are a strong wake-up call for all countries, Burgess said.

She advised that the countries must work together urgently and boldly to tackle climate change. As global temperatures reach new highs, the need to cut emissions and protect our planet’s future is crystal clear.

