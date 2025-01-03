Dawn standoff: Police face armed soldiers over impeached president

The standoff began long before dawn. By the time we arrived in the dark, an army of police had pushed back the angry supporters of suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol, who had camped out overnight to prevent his arrest. Some supporters were in tears, while others wailed, fearing the events about to unfold.

As dawn broke, the first officers rushed toward the house but were immediately stopped, blocked by a wall of soldiers guarding the compound. Reinforcements arrived but couldn’t penetrate the line. The doors to Yoon’s residence remained tightly shut as his security team refused police entry.

For several hours, investigators waited as the crowd outside grew increasingly agitated. After a series of scuffles between police and security personnel, the officers ultimately deemed their mission futile and retreated.

This situation marks uncharted territory for South Korea. It is the first time a sitting president has faced arrest, leaving no established precedent to follow. The unfolding events are, nonetheless, extraordinary.

When Yoon was impeached three weeks ago, he was supposedly stripped of power. Yet law enforcement, armed with a legal arrest warrant, was blocked by Yoon’s security team—raising serious questions about who is truly in charge.

Investigating officers explained that they abandoned the arrest attempt not only because it appeared impossible but also due to safety concerns. “Around 200 soldiers and security officials linked arms to form a human barricade, blocking the entrance to the residence, with some carrying guns,” they reported.

